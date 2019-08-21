Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently playing the role of an old witch on her supernatural show Nazar. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photo flaunting her old self. Donning grey hair look, she can be seen wearing a sheer blue saree teamed up with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick and bindi. Her contagious smile and expressions will definitely steal your heart.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “In thick and thin… in new and old… the one thing that matters is to be pure… Not a face app filter… #ActorsLife Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”

Earlier, she took the internet by storm after video performing at an event in Delhi went viral on social media. During the event, she has set the stage on fire with her dance performance on several Bollywood songs such as Nora Fatehi’s ‘Dilbar’, Kiara Advani’s ‘Cheez Badi’ among others. Dressed in a shimmery silver top and red and silver pants, she has entertained her fans in Delhi. She teamed up her look with smokey eyes, white sneakers, subtle makeup and left her tresses open to fall back. Her video has taken the internet by storm and is going crazily viral. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Kuch Jhalkein …. #event #delhi #performance #lovedance. (sic)”

A few days back, she uploaded her airport look and iti s all chic and elegant. Donning a yellow shirt and blue denim, her semi-formal avatar is not to be missed. She captured it as, “I Think Its Cool To Be Smart… And I Think Its SEXY to be Smart #selfobsessed #lovemyself #airportlife #cool #sexy #travel #diaries. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Nazar in the role of Mohona daayan. The show has taken the leap of six years and the makers have introduced a new character on the show ‘Bhasmika’ played by Sana Amin Sheikh.