New Delhi: On a California beach, thousands of strangely shaped creature surfaced, the photos of which went viral as soon as they were posted on social media because these creatures share uncanny similarity with a penis because of their phallic shape.

Ivan Parr, a biologist from the Western Section of The Wildlife Society, first spotted the creatures and explained that 10-inch creature typically lives underwater.

But what are they? According to experts, these creatures are marine worms and are called “fat innkeeper worms”.

The creature typically eats bacteria, plankton and other small particles which it collects using “sticky mucus nets”. It further informed that the creatures’ dates back 300 million years and also can be eaten, reported the New York Post.