The second day of the week has already started playing its evil tunes of boredom and as we tackle the workload, Street Dancer 3D star Nora Fatehi, teased fans with a sultry dance video which immediately set the Internet swooning. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shared the video with an equally cryptic caption that made fans edgy with curiosity.

The shared videos show Nora, dressed in a casual white tee and blue denims, breakdancing as the beats played in the music studio. With neon lights highlighting the room and it’s recording systems, the diva just made us crave for similar Tuesday blues. She captioned the videos as, “Can u guys guess whats going on?… @sevenmenstudio @tizafmohcine (sic).”

Actor Nora Fatehi has carved a special niche for herself in the film industry. She is one of the best dancers in the industry and has got moves to die for. However, in her latest interview with a daily, she talked about something that needed to have people’s attention for a long time now. Nora talked about how dancers like her are not respected as much as the actors in the industry.

In an interview with Times of India, the popular belly dancer, who also recently appeared in T-Series music video titled Pachtaoge with Vicky Kaushal, raised voice for her own rights. Stressing that the dancers who often dedicate their entire life to perfect the skills are given a step-treatment in the industry. She complained that the dancers are not ‘celebrated’ as much as the film actors are.

On the professional front, Nora was last seen slaying the screens in the item number, O Saki Saki, in John Abraham starrer Batla House. The dance number is a recreation of the hit song of the same name from the 2004 film Musafir. The new version of ‘O Saki Saki’ has been recomposed by Bollywood’s king of recreations, Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar.

Next up, Nora has Remo Dsouza’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D, the shoot of which recently wrapped up. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.