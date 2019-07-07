Popular dance sensation Nora Fatehi left fans across the world smitten with her twerk game in the song Dilbar from John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate and continues to leave them swooning over her sultry moves in the song. Recently, the Street Dancer 3D star clocked five million followers on Instagram and couldn’t stop gushing as she put out a hilarious video celebrating the milestone.

In the latest video that she shared on her Instagram handle, a guy can be seen scrolling through her account when he suddenly chokes on seeing the towering number of her followers. Cut to another scene, a news reporter breaks this news citing various examples of how people worldwide are loving the song and performing it for their auditions and proposals alike. The post was captioned, “Breaking News 5 Million followers WOW The dilbar effect and We just getting started! Like the amazing @stevenroythomas said .. “its not what shes done its what shes about to do..” thats right! this year is gna be epic guys! Wait and watch! P.s this is an amazing video thank u for making it steven and everybody involved! i laughed my head off!! Celebrating 5 million with my loyal fans and followers thank you for everything! Heres a video to make u laugh a lil #noriana #norafatehi #dilbar #bollywood #celebration #fans #loyal #love #grateful” (sic).

On the other hand, the actress shared a video on her Instagram story feature where a live rendition of the track in Arabic saw the crowd wildly grooving to Nora’s part of the song. Check the video here:

On the professional front, Nora will next be seen in Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D, helmed by Remo D’souza. She also has a romantic track from Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh in her kitty where she will be seen romancing actor Vicky Kaushal. They will reportedly be shooting for a romantic number where the two will be playing the role of a married couple. The song will be shot in Shimla. Talking about the same, Nora said, “The song came to me after ‘Dilbar’ (from Satyameva Jayate) released last year and the makers had told me that they were looking for a guy to cast opposite me. The song is very different from what I have done before. It is not a dance number but a very performance oriented song revolving around a married couple and what happens between them. I won’t be dancing in this one. Arvinder is good at directing videos that have emotions and stories that connect with the audience. People are used to watching Vicky act but it’s going to be different to see me in this avatar. The lyrics are so beautiful, it gave me goose bumps when I heard it for the first time.”