Enchanting the viewers with her effortlessly sexy grooves in the latest item number O Saki Saki from John Abraham starrer Batla House, Bollywood dancer-actor Nora Fatehi recently gave fans a sneak-peek into the daring act of dancing with fire, literally. Acing the choreography like a pro, one day before final shoot, Nora’s fiery determination left fans swooning.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shared the video that shows her trying a hand at the lighted prop, which evidently was heavy, Nora learned the new skill despite her fears. She narrated her first time experience of fire dancing in the caption that read, “This was literally a day before the shoot of #OSakiSaki .. i had only about 2 days to learn how to do Fire dancing.. as u can see from this video i had fear written all over my face as i was doing this for the first time! My heart was racing and i was sweating like a pig! But in very less time i managed to figure out the technique and learnt the choreography only because i kept my determination despite the fear of dancing with fire and that too with such a heavy prop.. i have learnt a new skill now and im really proud of myself! Ive always been fascinated by fire dancing i just never had the courage to do it myself! But as an artist its always important to push yourself and find ways to work under pressure regardless of the circumstances! Never say i CANT always say I Will… thats been my moto since day 1 and the main reason for my evolution as an artist.. Thank you to the team for giving me the chance to learn a new skill! (sic).”

The dance number is a recreation of the hit song of the same name from the 2004 film Musafir. The song has clocked 21 million views in just one day and still counting. The song has gone insanely viral on YouTube and is trending in top three on the music streaming website. The new version of ‘O Saki Saki’ has been recomposed by Bollywood’s king of recreations, Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar.

Batla House is based on one of the most controversial police encounters in the country – the Batla House encounter case. John plays the character of a cop while Mrunal Thakur essays the role of his wife. The film is slated to release on August 15, 2019.