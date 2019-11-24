Canadian dancer, actor and singer Nora Fatehi, has been making headlines ever since she danced for the songs like Dilbar and Ek Toh Kum Zindagani. Also, the actor shared the screen with Vicky Kaushal in the dramatic non-movie song Bada Pachtaoge which went viral. She recently posted a sensual picture of herself on her Instagram profile and we can’t take our eyes off her. The beauty looks radiant as her facial features are so apt. While sharing the picture, Nora writes, “Better wake up if you sleep.. #tbt”.

Nora took to the photo and video sharing platform recently and shared a pic wearing a scarlet red dress with Golden hoop earrings. The Moroccan beauty casts a mystic spell in the pic and looks beautiful as always!

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Better wake up if you sleep.. #tbt A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Nov 23, 2019 at 6:25am PST



Nora Fatehi who is back with an Afro-Latino club number Pepeta, teased her fans with the stills from the song before its release. The song features Nora in pink flowing locks by the beach. The song was released last week and received immense love from fans and followers. This vibrant club number is Nora’s second international song. The music video begins with people enjoying the beach and having a good time.



Nora, who is now a big name in the Hindi Film industry, shot to fame after her song ‘Dilbar’ took the internet by storm. Wearing a sparkling red outfit and flaunting those killer dance moves, the actress soon became the ruler of many hearts.

On the professional front, Nora is gearing up for the release of Remo Dsouza’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D, the shoot of which recently wrapped up. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.