Canadian dancer, singer and actor Nora Fatehi is currently riding on the success of her latest film Street Dancer 3D’s trailer. The songs of the film featuring her have gone viral on social media, thanks to her sizzling dance moves. Now, taking the internet by storm, she shared her couple of photos on Instagram and it is being loved by her fans.

In the photos shared, she can be seen donning a structured black tuxedo pantsuit teamed up with a bow-tie. The outfit is designed by ace designer Raghavendra Rathore. She completed her look with a pair of earrings and black heels. With subtle makeup and a dash of nude pink lipstick, she looks nothing less than a boss lady.

Take a look at the photos here:



Nora’s co-star Varun Dhawan also appreciated her fashion statement and commented on the picture ‘Innovator’.

Earlier today, the makers of Street Dancer 3D released the remake of the song ‘Lahore’. The song is crooned by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar. While the new composition is credited to Sachin-Jigar and Guru Randhawa, the choreography is by Kruti Mahesh and Rahul Shetty (RnP).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora is gearing up for the release of Remo Dsouza’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D, the trailer od which released recently. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020. Touted to be India’s biggest dance film, the Remo D’Souza-directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. The actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is also an important part of Street Dancer 3D. Other actors and dancers who are going to be a part of the film are Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal, Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande among others.

Apart from Street Dancer 3D, Nora will also be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Nora, who is now a big name in the Hindi Film industry, shot to fame after her song ‘Dilbar’ took the internet by storm. Wearing a sparkling red outfit and flaunting those killer dance moves, the actor soon became the ruler of many hearts. She has often flaunted her dancing skills on social media and it makes her fans jaw drop instantly.