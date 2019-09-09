The week has just started and giving us solid inspiration on Monday itself is Bollywood’s sensational dancer Nora Fatehi whose latest music video, Pepeta, has not only been produced by the diva but also been performed and crooned by her and Afro singer Rayvanny. Earlier, Nora had lent her voice to the Arabic version of Dilbar which was her debut in this stream and Pepeta is now all the motivation we need to never let go of our talents.

Garnering over 9 lakh views, the video is still going strong. Moroccan director Abderrafia El Abdioui has helmed the video while the music composition is credited to S2Kizzy and Tizaf Mochine. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shared the news with fans and dropped the link in her bio. Sharing an animated video featuring her and Rayvanny, Nora captioned it, “OMG! #Pepeta is OUT NOW Link in my bio (sic).”

Watch the full video of Pepeta here:

Talking about the video to a leading news agency, Nora had shared, “Pepeta has been my dream project and I have worked hard for six months on it. This is the first time anyone from Bollywood has collaborated with an Afro artist. I was overwhelmed with the kind of reaction I received just for the teaser of Pepeta, now I am only hoping that the track lives up to everyone’s expectations.”

On the professional front, Nora was last seen slaying the screens in the item number, O Saki Saki, in John Abraham starrer Batla House. The dance number is a recreation of the hit song of the same name from the 2004 film Musafir. The new version of ‘O Saki Saki’ has been recomposed by Bollywood’s king of recreations, Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar.

Next up, Nora has Remo Dsouza’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D, the shoot of which recently wrapped up. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.