Nora Fatehi, who recently got praised for her incredible dance in ‘Saaki’ from Batla House is setting some major fashion goals with her Instagram picture.

Nora, who keeps treating fans with stunning photos of herself on Instagram, shared another one where she can be seen rocking the pant-suit look. Nora donned a yellow pant-suit which she teamed with a white polka-dotted cropped top. Sharing the photo, she captioned it, “yumm… #OSakiSaki #BatlaHouse Aug 15.”

Meanwhile, her dance number ‘Saaki’ is a recreation of the hit song of the same name from the 2004 film Musafir. The new version has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar have lent their vocals.

Earlier, on crossing 20 million views on Youtube, Nora took to her Instagram to share a clip from the video and captioned it, “#OSakiSaki 20 million views in 1 day ! 😍❤️🙏🏽 thank u guys for the love and support! Keep it coming! Im about to start a #OSakiSaki hookstep challenge soon! “.

On the professional front, Nora was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat. She is currently shooting for her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D where she will be seen with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by T-Series, Batla House is slated to release on August 15. The film stars John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Manish Chaudhari and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.