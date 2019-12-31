Moroccan – Canadian dancer, model and actor Nora Fatehi, who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Road: Tiger Of The Sundarbans, who is known for her incredible dance moves especially her twerking, recently flaunted her hot moves on her song Saki Saki on the stage of an award show. She captioned the post as, “New years gna be LIT.. catch my live performance on Star Screen awards, dancing on my hits of 2019 and that DEATH DROP tonight at 8pm only on @starplus.” Nora Fatehi is one of the best dancers in the industry and this video proves the same. She is not only blessed with great looks and killer body but also dancing skills. She has been winning the internet with this deadly combination.

Nora Fatehi is ruling the world with her latest party number ‘Garmi’ from the flick ‘Street Dancer 3D‘ starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Varun-Shraddha’s Indo-Pak banter and Nora Fatehi’s killer dance moves brought the film into the buzz.

Watch Nora Fatehi’s hot moves:

Nora, who is now a big name in the Hindi Film industry, shot to fame after her song ‘Dilbar’ took the internet by storm. Wearing a sparkling red outfit and flaunting those killer dance moves, the actor soon became the ruler of many hearts. She has often flaunted her dancing skills on social media and it makes her fans jaw drop instantly.

On the professional front, Nora is gearing up for the release of Remo Dsouza’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D, the trailer od which released recently. The popular song ‘Muquabla’ also took the internet by storm with killer dance moves of Prabhu Deva. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.