The sizzling Indo-Morrocan-Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi, who has won hearts of many with her incredible dance moves, is currently vacationing in Bangkok and her pictures and videos are a big proof. She often shares silly videos and makes her fan followers laugh out loud. Recently, the ace dancer was seen enjoying her time in the flea market of Bangkok. She is not only being a customer there but also trying her hands at selling clothes with her local dialect.

The video is doing rounds on social media. It was shared by her yesterday and can be seen shouting “ 200..500..lelo lelo..”.

Watch funny video of Nora Fatehi here:



Nora Fatehi has made headlines earlier for dating Angad Bedi. She opened up about suffering from depression post her break up him. She expressed her views when she appeared on an episode of the show By Invite Only on zoom and said, “I don’t want people to think that when you are low and dabble with depression that you are not strong. You are still strong! I lost that drive (for) 2 months”.

Nora was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and is currently shooting for her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D where she will be seen with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.