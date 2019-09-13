The latest music video, Pepeta, of Bollywood sensation Nora Fatehi has taken the Internet by storm and with fans letting down their hair for Friday night, the diva just amped the party mood with her new tutorial. Seen teaching the hook step along with her choreographer, Nora treated fans to a new video on Instagram and we just can’t keep calm.

The shared video shows her twinning in yellow with choreographer Rajit Dev who framed the original steps for the Afro-Latino club number. Nora captioned the video, “Pepeta Hook step tutorial and dance challenge announcement Hey guys ive got the amazing choreographer of my music video Pepeta, @rajitdev here to show us how to do the “pepeta” hook step Make sure u #pepetadancechallenge #pepetachallenge #norafatehi on your dance video uploads Pepeta means bounce/shake/twerk/move (sic).”

Pepeta, has not only been produced by the diva but also been performed and crooned by her and Afro singer Rayvanny. Earlier, Nora had lent her voice to the Arabic version of Dilbar which was her debut in this stream and Pepeta is now all the motivation we need to never let go of our talents. Moroccan director Abderrafia El Abdioui has helmed the video while the music composition is credited to S2Kizzy and Tizaf Mochine.

Talking about the video to a leading news agency earlier, Nora had shared, “Pepeta has been my dream project and I have worked hard for six months on it. This is the first time anyone from Bollywood has collaborated with an Afro artist. I was overwhelmed with the kind of reaction I received just for the teaser of Pepeta, now I am only hoping that the track lives up to everyone’s expectations.”

On the professional front, Nora is gearing up for the release of Remo Dsouza’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D, the shoot of which recently wrapped up. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.