Canadian dancer, actor and singer Nora Fatehi has been making headlines ever since she danced for the songs like Dilbar and Ek Toh Kum Zindagani. She was seen doing Arabic belly dance in the song which became very popular and has over 1.1 billion views on YouTube. She recently posted a close-up picture of herself on her Instagram profile and we can’t take our eyes off her. The beauty looks radiant as her facial features are so apt. The caption is, “Ay Que pena… @marcepedrozo @bjphotographystorage” when translated to English, “Ay Que Pena’ means ‘Oh What a Shame’.

She sets temperatures soaring across the Internet. Whatever she uploads a picture on social media, it gets viral.

Check Nora Fatehi’s latest hot picture:

View this post on Instagram Ay Que pena… 😉🧿 @marcepedrozo @bjphotographystorage A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Oct 25, 2019 at 4:32am PDT



Earlier, Nora had shared hot pics in a black dress. She is looking very bold in the pictures and equally glamorous. The actor has kept the hair open and is wearing red lipstick. Along with the dress, she carried a matching bag and matching footwear.

For your information, let us tell you that recently, Nora’s song ‘Ek To Kame Jindagani’ has garnered over 50 million views. The song is from John Abraham starrer Batla House. The dance number is a recreation of the hit song of the same name from the 2004 film Musafir.

Next up, Nora has Remo Dsouza’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D, the shoot of which recently wrapped up. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.