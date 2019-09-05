The fans are already on edge with excitement after Street Dancer 3D star Nora Fatehi, dropped hints about her upcoming project and amplifying their anxiety, the diva recently shared a picture which is too pink to beat a Barbie doll blue! Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shared her all pink-bubble gum look and set temperatures soaring across the Internet.

In the shared picture, the sensational dancer can be seen donning a pink tank-top and sporting stark pink wig with a pink ‘lifeguard’ cap. Accessorising her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings and blue reflectors, Nora even kept her makeup to luscious tones of pink and fans were left swooning over her look. The picture was captioned, “Are you guys ready for Noriana’s hot girl summer? #pepeta (sic).”

Earlier, Nora had shared videos with an equally cryptic caption that made fans edgy with curiosity. The shared videos showed Nora, dressed in a casual white tee and blue denims, breakdancing as the beats played in the music studio. With neon lights highlighting the room and it’s recording systems, the diva made fans crave for similar weekday blues.

On the professional front, Nora was last seen slaying the screens in the item number, O Saki Saki, in John Abraham starrer Batla House. The dance number is a recreation of the hit song of the same name from the 2004 film Musafir. The new version of ‘O Saki Saki’ has been recomposed by Bollywood’s king of recreations, Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar.

Next up, Nora has Remo Dsouza’s dance drama, Street Dancer 3D, the shoot of which recently wrapped up. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.