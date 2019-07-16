Dancer-actor Nora Fatehi is back with another recreation of an old hit dance number, and she is surely setting the temperatures soaring once again. Nora’s new dance is a new-age version of the song ‘Saaki’, for the upcoming John Abraham-starrer, Batla House. The dance number is a recreation of the hit song of the same name from the 2004 film Musafir. Now, the song has clocked 21 million views in just one day and still counting. The song has gone insanely viral on YouTube and is trending in top three on the music streaming website.

The new version of ‘Saaki’ has been recomposed by Bollywood’s king of recreations, Tanishk Bagchi, and sung by Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar.

Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share the news of the song going viral. Sharing the teaser of the song, she wrote, “#OSakiSaki 20 million views in 1 day ! thank u guys for the love and support! Keep it coming! Im about to start a #OSakiSaki hookstep challenge soon! @tseries.official @emmayentertainment @nikkhiladvani @nehakakkar @tulsikumar15 @bpraak @tanishk_bagchi @marcepedrozo @flaviagiumua @batlahousefilm. (sic)”

Watch the song here again:





While the musical team of Batla House is gung-ho about the song, Koena Mitra, who featured on screen in the Musafir number, wasn’t too impressed. “My song from Musafir, Saaki, has been recreated. The combination of Sunidhi, Sukhwinder, Vishal and Shekhar was outstanding. (I) Didn’t like the new version, it’s a mess!” Koena tweeted. The original track by composers Vishal-Shekhar was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh.

My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki” has been recreated.

Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn’t like the new version, it’s a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why?

P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride. — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 13, 2019

Batla House is based on one of the most controversial police encounters in the country – the Batla House encounter case. John plays the character of a cop while Mrunal Thakur essays the role of his wife. The film is slated to release on August 15, 2019.