Pyongyang: Well it’s just bizarre that a country values portraits to that of human lives. But that’s what happens in a dictatorial regime.

People across the world are appalled after a North Korean mother has been threatened with jail after she saved her two children from a house fire but failed to save portraits of North Korea’s leaders.

The incident took place on December 30, 2019 when a fire broke out in the residence shared between two families. Unfortunately, only the children were at home at the time of the incident. Knowing about the fire, the mothers rushed to save their children but one of them could not save pictures of Kim Jong-un and other leaders.

Mother faces prison for saving her children from a house fire instead of portrait of North Korea's leaders Just imagine choosing to save pictures of this man and his entourage instead of your precious children… mad mad world! #OluwaWetinDeyTranspire pic.twitter.com/aOv6gQCUaB — MARK 'Dsoulja OTABOR (@MarkOtabor) January 10, 2020

The unidentified woman is currently under investigation by the Ministry of State Security (MSS) and if found guilty will face a long jail sentence with hard labour. What’s more is that, due to the ongoing investigation, the mother has been unable to obtain the prescribed medication to treat her children’s wounds and is separated from them too.

Meanwhile, neighbors have also been afraid to help out because of the political implications.

For the uninitiated, North Korea’s tyrannical regime demands that every home display paintings of its past leaders, Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, and sends inspectors to ensure that they do.

According to a Daily NK report, North Koreans who save the Kim family’s portraits from fires are revered as heroes in their country while those who fail to do so face legal consequences.