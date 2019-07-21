Congress MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, who often impresses his followers with flawless English, was trolled for wishing the famous Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib on incorrect birth date. Also, for posting a few lines, which he thought were written by Ghalib. However, Shashi Tharoor, former UN Diplomat and author of several books, admitted his mistake after his tweet on 220th birthday of Mirza Ghalib triggered a row. He wrote, “Ghalib is an all-time favourite, but today is not his birthday. I was misinformed. Relish the lines anyway!”

It was not just one mistake! The famous poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar commented on Shashi Tharoor’s post and said these lines used in the post were not by Ghalib. “Shashi Ji, whoever has given you these lines should never be trusted again. It is obvious that someone had planted these lines in your repertoire to sabotage your literary credibility”, Javed responded to Tharoor’s tweet.

Take a look at the post below:

ख़ुदा की मोहब्बत को फ़ना कौन करेगा?

सभी बन्दे नेक हों तो गुनाह कौन करेगा?

ऐ ख़ुदा मेरे दोस्तों को सलामत रखना

वरना मेरी सलामती की दुआ कौन करेगा

और रखना मेरे दुश्मनों को भी महफूज़

वरना मेरी तेरे पास आने की दुआ कौन करेगा…!!!

Mirza Ghalib’s 220th birthday. So many great lines…. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2019

Ghalib is an all-time favourite, but today is not his birthday. I was misinformed. Relish the lines anyway! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2019

Shashi ji , who ever has given you these lines should never be trusted again . It is obvious that some one had planted these lines in your repertoire to sabotage you literary credibility . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 20, 2019

Shashi Tharoor was quick to rectify it. He said thanks to Javed Akhtar & other friends and said sorry.

Thanks to @Javedakhtarjadu & other friends, I realize I’ve been had. The lines are not Ghalib’s. Just as every clever quote is attributed to Winston Churchill even if he never said it, so it seems that whenever people like a shayari, they credit Ghalib for it! Apologies. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 21, 2019

Other people who also commented on Shashi’s thread sharing Mirza Ghalib’s lines were told by Javed Akhtar if they were actually by Ghalib or not.

This too is not Ghalib . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 20, 2019

Zaid saheb please have some mercy on poor Ghalib and leave him alone . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 20, 2019

However, Mirza Ghalib’s birthday is on December 27.