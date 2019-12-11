Bhopal: Pre-wedding shoots have become common in India, with couples coming up with imaginative and creative ideas to make their pictures stand out. Making weddings more fun and memorable, these photo-shoots have now become an inevitable part of Indian weddings.

However, there is a section of our society which feels that such photo-shoots are ‘obscene’ and against our ‘culture’.

In a controversial decision, Jain and Gujarati communities of Bhopal have now banned pre-wedding photoshoots and hiring of male choreographers to train women in dancing for Sangeet ceremonies. The Jain community has also called for banning women from dancing in marriage processions. More so, they also threatened to boycott families that violate the ban on pre-wedding shoots.

Claiming that these aspects of a wedding are against the culture of their community and creates a problem within the society, the organisations have dictated these terms to the community members through a circular.

Terming pre wedding shoot ‘wrong’, National General Secretary of Gujarati, Samaj Sanjay Patel said that the decision was taken as many marriages break even before they take off.

Madhya Pradesh public relations minister PC Sharma too backed the ban saying, “These things were certainly not a part of our culture. I believe that whatever people prohibits, it is from a social point of view. If people again follows the old trends and culture, their marriages would be more successful and joyful.”

The diktat has also invoked criticism from the people from the younger generation who have asked for the decision to be re-considered. Twitter, too slammed the decision: