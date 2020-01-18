Mumbai: Hundreds of women dressed in burqas and holding posters which says “NO to CAA-NRC-NPR”, were seen holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mumbai’s YMCA ground on Friday.

Organised by a group of NGOs collectively called the Mumbai Citizen Quorum, the protest that began around 6 pm continued till night.

The gathering also saw the participation of NCP MP Supriya Sule, Dr Asma Zahra (All India Muslim Personal Law Board), Anjali Ambedkar, Teesta Seetalwad, Malika Oberoi, Nabiha (JMI) Chanda Yadav (JMI), Wardha Beg (AMU), Suvarna Salve (JAC), Rashida Parveen (TISS), Akhtarista (JMI), who condemned the attacks on campuses across the country.

Attended Women's Protest Against CAA, NPR and NRC at YMCA Ground Agripada. pic.twitter.com/keNSULoqXu — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) January 17, 2020

Armed with the posters and the Tricolour, women raised slogans against CAA, NRC and NPR while displaying banners that stated ‘stop dividing the nation’.

The protesters said that they are inspired by the Shaheen Bagh women, who are protesting day and night for their rights. In addition, their protest also lends solidarity with to students of JNU, AMU, and Jamia who faced police brutality.

Local residents as well as people from south Mumbai, Vasai, Thane and Navi Mumbai too joined the protests.

In UP too, Shaheen Bagh-like protests were seen in Prayagraj, where a group of women held a sit-in at the city’s Mansoor Ali Park last week. Similar kind of protests have been organised in the Shanti Bagh locality in Bihar’s Gaya and Park Circus area of Kolkata.

Notably, hundreds of protesters including women and children, have stayed put at the Sarita Vihar-Kalindi Kunj road in South East Delhi since December 15, to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.