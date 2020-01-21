Bengaluru: In a business deal that was signed at 3 am on Tuesday, food delivery giant Zomato acquired Uber’s online food delivery venture Uber Eats, in an all-stock sale.

As a result, Uber Eats will discontinue operations and direct all its restaurants, delivery partners and users to the Zomato app starting today.

The news, which came early on Tuesday morning, surprised many while some others expressed disappointment at the merger of Zomato and Uber. Not many seemed happy and opined that the service of Uber Eats was not only better than Zomato, but also cheaper.

Here’s how people reacted to the development:

#Zomato buys uber eats

Common man be like pic.twitter.com/b8ssOaXnbH — Jwalin (@Jwalin9) January 21, 2020

Eating Others Food Was Not Enough, Now #Zomato Ate Away Uber Eats As Well… — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) January 21, 2020

#Zomato that was quick..you shut the UE app as well !! Well what can one say, UE was way cheaper n service was also better !! All the best, hope you keep up to the expectations pic.twitter.com/ZDps8O8YSp — Sunil Shenoy (@sunil_shenoy) January 21, 2020

NOOO! #Zomato is great to check restaurant reviews, photos & menu but food ordering SUCKS! The delivery charge and "taxes" is always the same price as the food ordered it takes forever to feliver. I will miss #UberEats You were great as single, sucks when in relationship 😝 pic.twitter.com/ZIOwM3daZ5 — Aly (@imspidermonkey) January 21, 2020

To be honest #Uber was the best if compared with #Zomato and #Swiggy in terms of offers and delivery charges (Least amongst them). I hope the 2 market leaders now don't use Monopoly against users. I already saw how Zomato charged 25 extra as surge fee to deliver food within 3km pic.twitter.com/CL6AKa9rO5 — Review-Man (@_Review_Man) January 21, 2020

UberEats was way better than Zomato in terms of offers and food delivery, now there seems no competition left, hope swiggy gets enough to compete with Zomato. #UberEats #Zomato pic.twitter.com/0Hya7mmDp6 — Pinkesh sen🇮🇳 (@senpinkesh) January 21, 2020

You know what hurts more than breakup? @UberEats_IND acquired by @ZomatoIN 💔😭 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil..

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.. Farewell #UberEatsIndia #Zomato pic.twitter.com/fd3yan8R2y — Mohammed Imran (@imran_jpg) January 21, 2020

as soon as I hear the news I did the same with #UberEats what I did to #Zomato 😣 pic.twitter.com/1C9VvsvdP4 — Ballllllmma (@balma143) January 21, 2020

@ZomatoIN app is so confusing and their ordering experience is even worse. I would rather starve than use that useless and overpriced platform. @UberEats_IND was nice, suave and simple. My late-night snack time is ruined now. — Utkarsh Chaudhary (@iam_utakarsh) January 21, 2020

Many also poked fun at rival food delivery platform Swiggy, anticipating a more competitive environment post the deal. Interestingly, Swiggy also had plans to buy Uber Eats and the two companies had entered negotiations last year, but to no avail.

Swiggy right now after zomato bought uber eats .#zomato pic.twitter.com/YEy1DkgfvN — Queen Daiquiri 💗 (@FuriosaOnMimosa) January 21, 2020

In a statemet, Uber Eats on Tuesady said, ”We have announced today that Zomato has acquired Uber Eats in India. As such, you will no longer be able to order from Uber Eats in India, but you will be able to enjoy your favourite meals with exciting offers tailored for you on Zomato. You can still get rides via the Uber app, which remains active and available. And you can still use Uber Eats if you’re traveling outside India. Until then, we hope you will enjoy many more tasty moments and discover great restaurants around you on Zomato.”

We entered food delivery in India in 2017 and today is when our journey takes a different route. Zomato has acquired Uber Eats in India and we'll no longer be available here with immediate effect. We wish all our users more good times with great food on the road ahead pic.twitter.com/WEbJNaJY8M — Uber Eats India (@UberEats_IND) January 21, 2020

According to sources close to the deal, the deal is in the range of nearly $350 million or Rs 2,500 crore.

“We are proud to have pioneered restaurant discovery and to have created a leading food delivery business across more than 500 cities in India. This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in the category,” said Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato.