In another case of TikTok fever, a compilation of videos of Odisha nurses is doing rounds on the internet. TikTok videos of nurses of Malkangiri district headquarters hospital have gone viral. In what is considered as a serious issue of negligence, nurses made TikTok videos inside Sick and New Born Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital. Dressed in their scrubs, nurses are seen dancing to songs and lip-syncing to funny dialogues. Seeing the seriousness of the issue, the administration has begun an inquiry. Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) has initiated a probe into the matter and issued show cause notice to the nurses seen in the videos.

The nurses received flak after their videos went viral on social media platforms with people demanding suspension of all those involved. Hospital’s officer-in-charge Tapan Kumar Dinda said an inquiry is being conducted into the incident and the probe report will be submitted to the CDMO for necessary action.

Check out the compilation of videos below:

On a related note, TikTok videos often go viral on social media. It has become a rage among netizens. The popularity of these videos is such that some TikTok users have shot to fame and have even bagged a chance with T-Series.

With IANS inputs