New Delhi: In the face of one of the most threatening medical emergencies, medical staffs and nurses in China are going through hard times indeed. On one hand, there is tremendous work pressure with death toll growing in leaps and bounds, on the other, there is the risk of getting infected.

China’s state media has posted photos of nurses taking off their protective masks after gruelling shifts. The deep marks on their faces reveal the long hours they have been wearing the medical masks.

Nurses take off their face masks after a grueling shift in fight with novel #coronavirus, touching the hearts of millions on Chinese social media. Salute to these angels!#EverydayHero ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BiO7E3PfGR — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) February 5, 2020

China has come up with several emergency facilities to treat coronavirus patients. Medical staff are on high demand and defence personnel of the country to chipped in to help the crisis. Many of the military doctors and nurses who have experience in treating SARS and Ebola have been roped in.

The death toll in China’s novel coronavirus outbreak went up to 563 as 73 people died on Wednesday, the highest one-day fatalities so far, while total confirmed cases rose sharply to 28,018, Chinese health officials said on Thursday. On Wednesday, 73 people died due to the virus and the new confirmed cases of the epidemic went up by 3,694, the country’s National Health Commission announced. Overall 563 people have died in the country due to the virus so far and 28,018 confirmed cases have been reported from 31 provincial-level regions, the Commission said.