Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha is currently vacationing in the Maldives and has become a total water baby. This morning, she was treated with floating breakfast in the private pool and it was nothing less than a relaxing feeling. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her couple of pictures in a sexy pink-purple bikini flaunting her curvaceous body as she indulges in a delightful breakfast inside the pool.

She completed her look with minimal makeup, a dash of lipstick and sunglasses. Well, the picture will definitely give you major couple goals.

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has set the fans ogling with her golden shimmery look at 6th Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards. She flooded the Internet with her smouldering pictures from the event where she can be seen donning a sheer, body-hugging golden down. Keeping her makeup subtle to let the gorgeous ensemble do the maximum talking, Nushrat struck sensuous poses for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “Bling is definitely not overrated! For #FilmfareGlamourAndStyleAwards last night! (sic).”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurana. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s social comedy film, Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Hurdang with Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal. Apart from this, she will feature in the song ‘Peeyu Datke’ in the upcoming action-thriller film Marjaavan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

She made her acting debut in 2006 with the religious film Jai Santoshi Maa and later appeared in Dibakar Banerjee’s experimental anthology film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha. She rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. She was also seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.