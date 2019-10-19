Actor Nushrat Bharucha is on a mission to treat millions of her followers on social media. The Pyar Ka Punchnama actor, who was having the time of her life in Thailand, is back in town and is festive ready. Ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj, Nushrat is giving goals for a best traditional avatar.

She recently shared some of her pictures on her Instagram profile in a festival look which has the internet talking about it. Dressed in a lovely traditional outfit by Sonam Luthra, the ‘Dream Girl’ actress looks like the definition of beauty.

She captioned it: “Festive vibes. Outfit @sonamluthria Jewelry @amrapalijewels Styling @nidhijeswani Photographer @rishabhkphotography”. The actor is looking like a dream and these pictures will make anyone go weak on their knees. The pictures have set the internet on fire.

Take a look here:

The gorgeous actor had recently been on a holiday in Thailand and had kept fans updated with deets from her trip. Check out these throwback pics of Nushrat, which will give you major weekend vibes! She can be seen wearing a floral print bikini and chilling by the pool.She teamed up her look with sunglasses, lipstick and a pair of earrings. Flaunting her perfectly toned washboard abs and tattoo, she looks smouldering hot.



On the work front, Nushrat was last seen in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurana. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s social comedy film, Turram Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Hurdang with Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal. Apart from this, she will feature in the song ‘Peeyu Datke’ in the upcoming action-thriller film Marjaavan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.