Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha, who rose to fame with her film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is currently vacationing in the Maldives and is enjoying the sea beauty of the Caribbean island. Taking to Instagram this morning, she has uploaded her sizzling hot pictures as she takes a boat ride. In the photos, she can be seen donning a peach-coloured monokini teamed up with baby pink scarf tied by her waist.

She completed her look with sunglasses, minimal makeup, and maroon lipstick. Striking sexy pose, she looks smouldering hot in the pictures. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Seas-ing the day at @thesunsiyamirufushi. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in a sexy pink-purple bikini flaunting her curvaceous body as she indulges in a delightful breakfast inside the pool. She was treated with floating breakfast in the private pool and it was nothing less than a relaxing feeling. She completed her look with minimal makeup, a dash of lipstick and sunglasses. Well, the picture will definitely give you major couple goals.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurana. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s social comedy film, Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Hurdang with Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal. Apart from this, she will feature in the song ‘Peeyu Datke’ in the upcoming action-thriller film Marjaavan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

She made her acting debut in 2006 with the religious film Jai Santoshi Maa and later appeared in Dibakar Banerjee’s experimental anthology film, Love Sex Aur Dhokha. She rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. She was also seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.