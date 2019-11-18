Looking like a disco ball right after the weekend, Dream Girl star Nushrat Bharucha made it clear that the party night is not over for her as she slew in a metallic brown dress on Monday night at the Golden Thistle Awards 2019. Setting fans’ hearts aflutter, Nushrat’s sizzling look raised the temperatures on the red carpet and shutterbugs were on a frenzy as the diva went on to win the award for Most Stylish Woman.

The pictures and videos flooding the Internet show Nushrat donning a thigh-high metallic brown dress with slits running down the waist. Letting her beautiful sleek hair fall down her back, Nushrat wore nude pink makeup to let the dress do the maximum talking.

Check Nushrat’s hot look here:

View this post on Instagram #nushratbharucha #hot #latest A post shared by Actresses Pics (@actressespics_) on Nov 18, 2019 at 4:39am PST

On the work front, Nushrat was last seen in Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurana. The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directorial went on to become a super-hit in the beginning of its Box Office run. It reached the benchmark of Rs 100 crore in 11 days and Rs 125 crore in 17 days. The film did the business of Rs 72.20 crore in its first week, Rs 38.60 in the second week and Rs 22.05 in the third week.

Apart from this, she also featured in the song ‘Peeyu Datke’ in the recently released action-thriller film Marjaavan starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s social comedy film, Turram Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Hurdang with Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal.