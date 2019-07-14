After a fairytale wedding in Turkey, Bengali actress and first time Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan left everyone swooning over her bridal look at the recently held reception party. Uploading pictures with her husband Nikhil Jain, Nusrat gave sneak-peeks into her big day which rekindled fans belief in love, romance and marital bonds.

In the shared pictures, Nusrat can be seen in the middle of a candid moment with her dear hubby as he stood smiling at her, lost in her gaze and laughter. The monochromic picture was followed by another candid shot of Nusrat, this time in colour, which showed her donning a maroon-coloured velvet lehenga, accessoried by heavy jewellery articles and sporting red roses in her beautifully done hair and she blushed while looking down. The last picture shows her at the end of the royal staircase, flaunting her backless ensemble as she smiled looking straight into the camera. The pictures were captioned, “Happiness looks gorgeous on any woman.. thank u all my dearies.. styled by @sandip3432 mua @sahababusona hair by @majhisarmistha , my lil girls @rinkikhatoon @bultesardar @sayantadhali bridal outfit by one n only @sabyasachiofficial my sisters @jahan_nuzhat @poojaprassad my besties @swarajparakh @shivanichandak ,my closest friends and family. thank u for being there.. @somimage for the best ever pics @nikhiljain09 thanking u for life..!! i love u all..” (sic).

The gala reception ceremony was held in Kolkata on July 4 where eminent personalities from the Bengali film industry and political leaders graced the occasion. The duo got married in the Turkish town of Bodrum in an intimate ceremony that had the presence of close relatives and friends who earlier reached the port town in Mugla province on the southern Aegean coast of Turkey. Nusrat’s parents and sister had flown with her to Bodrum on June 16. The Bengali actor, who contested her first election in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Basirhat seat, won with a huge margin.