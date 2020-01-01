New Delhi: Not just Indians, even former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama is a fan of singer Prateek Kuhad.

Yes! Indian music lovers on Monday were overjoyed after Barack Obama, included our very own desi singer Prateek Kuhad’s song ‘Cold/Mess’ in his favourite music list of 2019.

The list, shared by Obama on Twitter has 35 songs which features big stars and their hit songs like Beyonce’s ‘Mood 4 Eva’ and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Hello Sunshine’. The 29-year-old’s soulful song featured on number 22 and what’s more exciting is that he is the only Indian artist to make it to the list.

Sharing the list, the former President wrote, “From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.”

2019 will indeed, be a truly memorable year for the singer.

Visibly overjoyed at the news, Kuhad on Twitter wrote, “This just happened and I don’t think I’ll sleep tonight. Totally flipping out. I have no idea how cold/mess even reached him but thank you @barackobama , thank you universe I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong. What an honour.”

Meanwhile, after Kuhad’s name was featured on the list, people have been busy googling his name and sending him congratulatory messages.

Actor Jim Sarbh, who featured in the song wrote, “Credit where credit is due.”

The 29-year-old artist, who was born in Jaipur, studied at New York University before moving to Delhi to pursue a career in music. Presently, Kuhad is on a global tour called ‘Supermoon’.

Cold/Mess is a love song, composed and sung by Kuhad and features actors Jim Sarbh and Zoya Hussain in the video. It was released in 2018 as part of his album of the same name, and currently has more than 4.7 million views on YouTube.

Check out the song here: