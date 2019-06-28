A 20-year-old tribal woman in Odisha’s Sambalpur district has refused to marry her groom at the mandap as he came in a drunken state to the wedding. Mamata Bhoi from Gobardhan Badmal village wasn’t willing to change her decision after she found out that her fiancé was drunk ahead of the wedding ceremony.

The incident later came in the attention of Odisha’s Sambalpur district administration and it applauded and felicitated girl for her decision. District officials told PTI that the groom’s family returned since Mamata refused to get married. During the felicitation programme, Mamata said that after seeing her fiancé in that condition, she realised that she could never lead a good life with him.

Her aunt told the news agency that Mamata’s family supported her after her decision. She was felicitated on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with a shawl, a citation and Rs 10,000.

Mamata Bhoi told PTI, “When I saw the man in an inebriated condition at the wedding mandap, I immediately took the decision not to marry him. The man was even unable to stand as he was heavily drunk. I realised that I could not lead a happy life with such a man… I instantly took the decision and I don’t think that I have done anything wrong.”

Sambalpur SP, Sanjeev Arora, who felicitated her told PTI, “By refusing to marry a drunkard, Mamata gave a message to all the girls that they should be very particular while selecting their spouse. She also gave the message to all the girls that their life would be hell if they get married to a drunkard.”