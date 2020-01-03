New Delhi: Seems people are taking weird food experiments to the next level because another bizarre food combination is taking the internet by storm. If you thought idli dipped in tea or a gulab jamun pizza was too much to handle, this time it’s chicken tandoori dipped in tea.

Yes, this really happened! A person who goes by username, u/pocoschick shared this video on Reddit and left us scratching our heads in confusion and disgust.

The user, who seems to be a woman, wrote, “Hi guys! When I posted the tea & idli video, u / wromit suggested that I should try the” tandoori leg “with tea. I couldn’t find a leg piece, but I found what they call “Tikka.” At first, I wasn’t quite sure about that, but after trying it, I’m really digging the taste. The subsequent taste was decent. ”

In the video clip, she can be seen pouring a cup of tea over a bowl full of pieces of tikka chicken. After the bowl is filled with tea, she mixes chicken and tea and eats this deadly combination.

Netizens were visibly shocked by this new weird fusion food and poured their anger in the comments section.

A user on Reddit, commented: “Why do they continue to terrorize us like this? Who paid you? ISI? How can they tolerate this either? Why are you doing this to me?”

One user jokingly wrote, “how did you manage to ruin an entire decade within the first day”.

Would you be willing to try it?