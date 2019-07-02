Punjabi hottie Sargun Mehta and television actor and husband Ravi Dubey is currently vacationing in the Maldives. The duo is giving us major couple goals with their oh-so-romantic pictures on the beaches of the tropical island. Beating the heat, Sargun looks gorgeous in her latest sets of pictures while Ravi can be seen in the beach ready clothing. Not only this, but the couple can also be seen twinning on each day of their holiday spree. In the first picture, Sargun can be seen wearing a comfortable white dress and Ravi opted for sheer white shirt teamed up with shorts. In the photo, they can be seen happily running on the beach and it will definitely bring a smile on your face.

In another picture, the much-loved couple holds their hands and look into each other’s eyes with blue sky and sand at the background.

In a photo, Sargun and Ravi are seen sitting at the shore and clicking a selfie. Sargun looks smoking hot in pink monokini while Ravi opted for a yellow sleeveless shirt and white shorts.

In the last picture, they take a romantic walk down the beach with a beautiful sky and beach water in the background. Well, they look stunning and we just can’t get our eyes off them.

Earlier, they have shared a picture on Instagram and took the internet by storm. In the photo, while Sargun doned a sexy blue bikini, Ravi chose to wear a red printed shirt teamed up with white shorts.

On the work front, Sargun will next be seen in Surkhi Bindi. She will be sharing the screen space with Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon in the two films.

Ravi and Sargun definitely give us relationship goals!