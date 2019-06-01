Millennial love watching their favourite shows and advertisements and commercials do annoy them. Something similar happened during the telecast of popular American reality show ‘The Bachelorette’ on May 27th. To warn people of Ohio about the tornado coming their way, weatherman Jamie Simpson interrupted the show to give them a Tornado warning. It turned out that show’s fans started complaining about the interruption on social media. Soon after he read comments on social media, an Emmy-award winning meteorologist, Simpson slammed the viewers for caring more about the show rather than the Tornado warning.

He referred to the complaints and said, “I was just checking social media, we have viewers complaining already. No, we’re not going back to the show. This is a dangerous situation, okay? Think about if this was your neighbourhood. I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this. I’m done with you people. I really am. This is pathetic. It’s a dangerous situation here. Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we are going to do.”

He later went on to apologise for his outburst and said, “Alright, I’m sorry I did that, it just really bothers me that we have people that don’t care about other people’s safety around here.”

The video of the Ohio weatherman has now gone viral on social media. Many YouTube users supported Jamie and slammed viewers for complaining about the interruption.

Watch the video here:

This is how people supported Jamie Simpson:

The tornado that Simpson was talking about has ripped through Ohio and Indiana on Monday and caused massive damage and killing at least one person.