Patna: Railway authorities in Patna’s Danapur found an innovative way to make use of the old and discarded rail coaches. Now, these coaches have been transformed into a cafeteria near the Water Recycling Plant inside Danapur Coaching Depot for the convenience of staff members.

The cafeteria is being operated by the personal department of the railways and has a total seating capacity of 40 people. The initiative came after the railway staff had been complaining to authorities about not having any cafeteria near the depot.

“Staff of Railways had been demanding for the arrangements of the canteen or cafeteria. There is no hotel or cafe around the depot that provides hygienic breakfast,” said Depot official Anil Kumar.

“Many coaches of trains were unused so we decided to start a canteen to provide hygienic breakfast to employees. The canteen is being run on a trial basis and the result is positive till now,” he added.

The railway staff, happy with the new cafeteria said that earlier they had to go far to drink tea, but now they are able to have snacks conveniently at the cafeteria.

“This is a good initiative. We had to go out for the tea and it was far away from depot,” said Ashok Kumar Sinha.

Another railway staff, Sanjay Kumar said, “We were planning to start a cafeteria but we were not able to find a good place for it, so we started here after taking permission from Divisional Railway Manager (DRM).”