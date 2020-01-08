The violent attack in Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Sunday seems to have caught the imagination of people. With many turning out in numbers to condemn the dastardly attack all over the country, the elders have not been left untouched. After the masked men and women attacked students, teachers, and vandalized properties on Sunday, widespread protests erupted across the country condemning the attack. One of the protests happened in Mumbai, where hundreds of people gathered at the Gateway of India, standing in solidarity with the students of JNU.

Social media was flooded with pictures and videos from the Mumbai protest and among all the protestors, a video was making its way to get viral – it’s a clip of an old man dancing on the ‘Azadi’ slogans. The video has caught everyone’s attention. Netizens shared the cute video on their respective handles. It shows the man is matching his beats to the slogans.

Watch the video here:

If the “ azadi “ chants makes him so happy then just imagine what it would be like getting a real azadi from this communal government — mohammed Reef khan (@reefkhan) January 7, 2020

Yeh hai azadi Hume yeh chaiye khule Dil ki azadi , khule mahol ki azadi , khul kar jine ki azadi , rok thok see azadi , jhat ,dharam se azadi — babar ali khan (@babar_MUM) January 7, 2020



Apart from Mumbai, parts of Kolkota, Bengaluru and Kerala saw protests against the violence in JNU.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone gave her presence at the protest in Delhi on Monday to promote her upcoming movie, Chhapaak. Seen joining the student protest inside the campus, Deepika totally won over Twitterati’s hearts as they called out megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to learn a lesson from their junior.

Speaking to NDTV recently, Deepika had mentioned that she won’t like to comment on the point of view of the protestors but seeing everyone getting united on the streets is worth celebratory for any democracy. The actor talked about change and said that a change can only be brought in life or society by raising a voice. Deepika was quoted saying, “I feel proud to see that we aren’t scared to express ourselves… I think the fact that we are thinking about the country and its future… Whatever may be our point of view, it’s nice to see.”

Talking about her in the upcoming movie, Chhapaak, Deepika essays the role of Malti, a woman who rises like a phoenix from the ashes after facing an acid attack, in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on a real-life acid attack survivor named Laxmi Agarwal who faced acid attack at the age of 15 in Delhi. Chhapaak is slated to hit the screens on January 9.