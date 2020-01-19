New Delhi: With CBSE Board exams 2020 for class 10 and class 12 just a month away, students and parents have entered the panic mode. However, during such a stressful time, it is essential for parents to remain calm and not pressurise their kids unnecessarily.

But most of the time, parents seem to forget that and over burden their kids with expectations, which only ends up demoralising them. Aware of such tendency prevailing in our society, the principal of International Indian School – Damman, Saudi Arabia, decided to write a letter, dedicated to all the parents.

The letter, which has gone viral, is being widely appreciated and shared on social media.

Sharing the letter on Facebook, user Faju Farook appreciated the principal for his thoughtfulness and wrote, “Attention Parents! Are you really helping your kid to develop his talent! Hats off to International Indian School (Dammam) Principal for this great Message.”



The letter first addresses the anxiety that all parents and students face before the exams.

“The Board Exams of your children are to start soon. I know you are all really anxious for your child to do well,” read the first two lines of the letter.

The principal then urges the parents not to “take away the self-confidence and dignity” of the students if they fail to score high and also requests parents to assure their kids that they will be loved and not judged, irrespective of the outcome of the examination.

Well, all schools need to issue such a letter and all parents, teacher and students should definitely read this!

CBSE exams for both Class 10 and 12, will begin from 15th February, 2020 and will continue to be held in the month of March, 2020.