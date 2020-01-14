Gopalganj: Just like several parts of North India which is under the grip of a cold wave, Bihar too is facing a really cold winter and the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) has issued a warning for colder days ahead.

Taking a note of the same, Gopalganj District magistrate issued an order requiring all schools in the area to be shut down from January 13 to January 14.

However, in a major typographical error, the office of the District Magistrate issued an application that read that schools are going to be closed because of the ‘heatwave’ instead of a cold wave.

The order of the DM dated January 12 read, “It has been made to appear to me that due to a continuing heat wave weather in the district, health and life of children are at risk. Therefore, under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, due hereby prohibit the academic activities of all private and government schools from 13-01-2020 upto 14-01-2020 in Class I to VIII.”

After the order was trolled online, DM Arshad Aziz admitted the error and said that it was an administrative lapse and will be corrected.

Cold wave conditions have intensified in Bihar following rain and winds throughout the state. Light showers occurred at isolated places in Patna, Jahanabad, Gaya, Aurangabad and Bhojpur districts of the state.