Optical illusions and puzzles are the craziest viral thing which happens on social media. From teenagers to adults, everyone loves solving puzzles that are challenging. The recent one is moving diamond optical illusion which is doing rounds on the internet and has zigzagged our brain. It has even confused a lot of netizens.

This illusion has been created by scientists Oliver Flynn and Arthur Shapiro from the American University in Washington DC which makes the brain think the diamond is moving, even though it’s actually completely still. Arthur Shapiro shared it on Twitter, describing the illusion as, “The perpetual diamond: The diamond remains fixed in one place but appears to move up, down, left, or, right. See how far away you can be from your screen before the effect goes away.”

Take a look at the illusion:

The perptual diamond: The diamond remains fixed in one place but appears to move up, down, left, or, right. See how far away you can be from your screen before the effect goes away. From https://t.co/XRFKTtjOfm pic.twitter.com/af7BOUCvfC — Arthur Shapiro (@agshapiro2) June 2, 2019

The internet is baffled by this optical illusion. Check reactions:

A square at a 45 degree angle is still a square. There is no such 2d shape as a diamond. Whoever made this is clearly intelligent on some level so why not give this shape it’s correct name? — Tim Coleman (@PixelsNTing) June 4, 2019

It only appears to move when the white and black bevel lines appear on each side. When these are absent the illusion is gone. — No, not THAT George Nader (@gnader) June 3, 2019

Is this related to the “Motion without movement” effect decided by Adelson & Freeman in the early 90’s? Basically cycling phase-shifts of image structure parallel to the object border… — Steven Dakin (@StevenDakin) June 2, 2019

“A rectangle with four equal sides is still a rectangle.” “So it doesn’t have 4 right angles then? It’s not a rectangle?” Same idea. — Loren Lee Chen (@LorenLChen) June 5, 2019

Far enough to confirm that i quit this challenge. — someone (@Jonalert) June 3, 2019

The illusion can be potentially used as a tool for tests of spatial contrast, temporal contrast, contrast gain, and colour contrast.