Slated to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9, the 92nd Oscars will see celebrities adding glitter and glamour to the red carpet. As per the tradition, across the 25 categories, every nominee receives a swag gift bag which this year is valued at Rs 1 crore.

Since Scarlett Johansson is nominated in two categories – leading for Marriage Story and supporting actress for Jojo Rabbit, this year the number of Oscar swag bags is 24. As per a report in Forbes, these 24 bags are valued at USD 5.4 million (Rs 38,48,74,200) while individually they fetch USD 225,000 (Rs 1,60,35,075).

What’s in the bag?

Created by Distinctive Assets, the bag reportedly contains:

A pair of crystal earrings from Milianna

A 12-day all-inclusive cruise package from Scenic Eclipse,

A custom stained glass portrait made by Artist John Thoman,

A super-expensive 24-karat gold Hollowtips vape pen,

Officina Bernardi’s moon bracelet, made from gold and silver spheres,

A stay at Spain’s Faro Cumplida, which is an active lighthouse

A wellness retreat in Malibu,

A package of 10 personal training sessions with LA trainer Alexis Seletzky,

Five nights of stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber hotel

Treatments and rejuvenation procedures at Dr. Konstantin’s in New York worth USD 25,000

Handmade luxury eyelashes from Céline Victor,

Deodorant from Old Spice

Two tickets to the Daybreaker morning yoga and dance movement that takes place in 28 global cities

Bullet-resistant security doors from Remo

Purple Brazilian clay

A 24-karat gold Royal Chakra bath bomb from Hotsy Totsy Haus

A urine collector from Muse and Peezy Midstream

One-year membership with LiveItUp

Luxury car fragrances from Charabanc

CBD Barkeep syrup

Cannabis-infused chocolates, a nutrition bar, coconut milk and a natural aromatherapy set

The Academy got severely criticised for not having any female director nominated under the Best Director category for the second year in a row. The ones who made the cut this year were Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-ho, Sam Mendes and Todd Phillips. The nominations were announced by actor Issa Rae and John Cho. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on February 9 with ‘no host’ this year as well.