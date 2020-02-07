Oscars 2020 is just around the corner and the big names will be arriving at the red carpet in their best glitzy and glamorous outfits. Though, only four actors and one director in the top individual categories will take home the coveted golden statue at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the predictions are out and many believe that PGA, DGA, and BAFTA winner 1917 and SAG Ensemble Parasite will have a close-knit race at the Oscars. As per the predictions, 1917 and Parasite will have a tough competition for ‘Best Picture’, ‘Achievement in Directing’, ‘Cinematography’ and ‘Film Editing’.

Predictions also claim that the award for actor in the leading role could be bagged by Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Adam Driver for Marriage Story. For the ‘actress in the leading role’, there is a close-knit competition between Renee Zellweger’s Judy and Scarlett Johansson’s Marriage Story. The animated feature award could be bagged by Toy Story 4. Brad Pitt’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit are also expected to win big at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, 24 nominees will be receiving the extravagant Oscar swag bag which is valued at Rs 1,60,35,075. As per the Forbes, the 24 bags is costed around Rs Rs 38,48,74,200 and the cost of 24-karat gold-plated statuette is Rs 28,511.

Reportedly, this year’s Oscar bag contains 10 personal training sessions, Charabanc which is a luxury car fragrances, Officina Bernardi’s gold and silver moon bracelet, Five nights of stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber hotel, A stay at Spain’s Faro Cumplida, which is an active lighthouse, Bullet-resistant security doors from Remo, Artist John Thoman made custom stained-glass portrait, Officina Bernardi’s gold and silver moon bracelet, CBD Barkeep syrup, Treatments and rejuvenation procedures, Deodorant from Old Spice and nutrition bar and a natural aromatherapy set.