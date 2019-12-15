California: Over 1.5 million people have expressed outrage and blasted Netflix after a comedy special on the platform depicts Jesus in a same-sex relationship. More than 1,642,120 people have so far, signed the petition on Change.org, asking Netflix to take down the film.

‘The First Temptation of Christ’, a Portuguese film which released in Brazil by Netflix on December 3, soon created an uproar for its depiction of a gay relationship between Jesus and his friend Orlando.

Netflix’s description of the show reads: ‘Jesus, who’s hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos.’ The film also reportedly shows Mary, mother of Jesus, smoking weed, further upsetting Christians.

“For removing the film from the Netflix catalog and for the Backdoor to be held responsible for the crime of villainous faith. We also want public retraction, as they have seriously offended Christians,” read the plea.

A Christian group in India, too has raised objections over the movie, even though it is not yet available on Netflix India platform.

Abraham Mathai, president of Indian Christian Voice, has sent an open letter to Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings, calling the film “blasphemous, vulgar and disrespectful” and “highly offensive to the sentiments of the Christian community”.

“Even though freedom of expression is a fundamental and constitutional right, but using the same liberty to offend the sentiments of members of a particular faith persuasion is highly abhorrent and absolutely unacceptable. In the 21st century, where the digital wave has brought the world to our fingertips, we are exposed to a Pandora’s Box of information, both historic and futuristic. While as a community we may enjoy this medium, but, what we will not tolerate is someone rewriting history especially in such bad taste,” Mathai told PTI.

Mathai also said Netflix should publicly apologise to the Christian community and withdraw the film from its platform.