New Delhi: Technology has pervaded each and every aspect of our lives, however, millions of people around the world are unaware about how their personal information is being used, collected or shared in our digital society.
Taking a note of the same, in 2007, the Council of Europe decided to launch a Data Protection Day to be celebrated each year on 28 January. Known as ‘Data Privacy Day’ outside Europe, the day is an international effort to create awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust.
The day serves as sort of a reminder to encourage citizens to take more steps to protect their personal information online and evaluate our personal cybersecurity from time to time.
On this day, governments and national data protection bodies carry out activities to raise awareness about the rights to personal data protection and privacy.
Here are some tips on how to keep your personal information safe:
1. Making sure your computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones, use the latest software because out of date software is vulnerable to hackers
2. Get your applications regularly updated for security fixes.
3. Use anti-malware software for protection and protect personal data with encryption.
4. Use a password manager to keep control of all your passwords so you don’t use the same password twice. Also keep longer passwords as they are not easy to break
5. Ensure that your smartphone doesn’t have location tracking enabled full-time.
6. Be mindful about personal information you put on social media, including your birthday
7. Be careful about reading and acting on email and text messages, they might contain virus
8. Never use unsecured WiFi, especially for banking or shopping.
9. On any new device, set your privacy settings immediately.
10. Make sure to check your bank and credit card statements regularly and contact your bank immediately in case you come across something suspicious
11. Never give personal information over the phone, email, or text.
12. Don’t get lured by online quizzes that ask random questions about your childhood, marriages, pets, and favorite foods.
Meanwhile, netizens and organisations across the world have put out tweets to mark the day and remind people to have control over online privacy. Here are some tweets:
So it’s important to remember that precaution is better than cure!