Islamabad: Pakistani star singer Rabi Pirzada on Monday announced her decision to quit showbiz after her private photos and videos were leaked online.

The controversial singer took to Twitter to publicize the decision and wrote in Urdu: “I, Rabi Pirzada quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour.”

She even changed her profile picture with a black background with a note written on it that reads, “I’m sorry for being me.”

Last week, Rabi’s private videos and photos went viral on various social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter and messaging service Whatsapp. #RabiPirzada remained the top Twitter trend in the country for several hours with many users trolling her while some condemning the privacy breach.

Meanwhile, her supporters shared their semi-nude pictures on Twitter and Facebook to show solidarity with the singer with the hashtag #IamRabiPirzada.

Following the incident, Rabi had lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking legal action against those involved in leaking her data. In her complaint, the singer said that she had sold her phone to a shop and her personal data was apparently leaked from that phone.

Pirzada had earlier made headlines in India after she threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting a photo of herself on Twitter donning a suicide jacket.

Later, she also posted a 15-second clip on Twitter posing with a few snakes and alligators and threatened to unleash the reptiles on PM Modi for what he was doing to Kashmir.