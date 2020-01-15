Bahawalpur: A wedding hall in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur has a unique offer for men in the form of discounts on bookings who are interested in getting married, for a second, third or even fourth time. However, there’s a surprise twist!

This offer was carried in a news report, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

The caption of the advertisement says, “Dum hai toh maidaan mein aao. Doosri shaadi karke dikhaao. Bahawalpur mein khulne waale naye shaadi hall ne tamaam shaadi-shuda afraad ko bumper offer pesh kardi (if you have guts, get married a second time. The soon-to-be opened marriage hall in Bahawalpur has a bumper offer)”.

Bumper wedding offer in Bahawalpur: 50% off on second shaadi, 75% on the third and walima free on the fourth shaadi. Open challenge. pic.twitter.com/6NWSpzjqoy — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) January 11, 2020

One of the reporters spoke to the owner of the hall who said, “Usme yeh hai ki hume rishton ko jodna hai aur rishton ko todna nahi. Mere paas log aate hain. Humaare paas aayein aur hum Inshallah unko offer denge.”

Now, here comes the twist: The deal is that the offer is valid only for those who fulfil a certain condition: a man’s first wife has to visit the hall and make the booking herself for her husband’s second wedding.

“Shart yeh ki doosri shaadi ki booking pehli biwi khud karaye. Isiliye toh shartein sunkar ummeedwaar bhi khub ghabraaye. Pure Pakistan se bookings ka silsila jaari hai. Magar jo khushnaseeb shart puri karega, booking ussi ki pakki hogi,” as mentioned by the wedding hall owner in the video.

The video has now gone viral, and people have watched it over 11,000 times, with netizens making jokes and memes about it. Check some of them:

