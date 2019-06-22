Pakistan Fan Momin Saqib, who went viral overnight for her heartbreaking rant after Pakistan’s loss to India in the World Cup. Until you live under the rock, you will know that Pakistan Cricket Team received a lot of backlash from Pakistan post their defeat against India. Now, Momin has made an appearance on BBC Asian Network to explain why he was so disheartened by Pakistan’s loss. With ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ sad track playing at the background, Momin once again said those viral words.

He said, “You invest a lot of time, you invest a lot of energy. You are supporting your team, you’re going the extra mile to the stadium and in the end, your team loses without putting up a good fight. It hurts. If they have lost, I have every right to voice my concerns, my opinion about how they lost and why they lost and what were the reasons behind it.”

In the BBC interview, he further added, “In a bid to not miss out on any action, the dedicated cricket lovers sacrificed on paranthas and other irresistible cuisines that could have led to a potential stomach upset. We even followed a strict sleep pattern to reach the venue in time.”

Bilal Bin Saqib, who wiped his tears with Pakistan flag, who was also present at the BBC interview explained his gestures and said, “I wanted people to relate to their heartbreak and see the actual sadness and pain in Momin’s eyes.”

The epic rant was shared by the celebrities from both the sides of the border including Mahira Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. However, there is one celebrity they really want to watch their video and that is Shah Rukh Khan. At the end of the video, Momin also mimics what could possibly be his response to the video.

Watch the interview here:



In the video that went viral, Momin talks about the team’s fitness and the general discipline among the cricketers that has made them lose the match. While speaking to the media there, he cries and his tears are being wiped off with the Pakistan flag. He further slams the team for indulging into junk food such as Pizza and burgers a night before the match. He also says that their unhealthy lifestyle is filled with junk food and no ‘dangal’.