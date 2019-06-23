Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistance Naeem ul Haque posted a picture on Twitter on Saturday of Sachin Tendulkar thinking it to be an image of ‘the Pak PM. His post went viral after netizens noticed the goof up and started trolling him in the most hilarious manner. He captioned the picture, “PM Imran Khan 1969. (sic)”
In no time, the post received 1,746 retweets and 12,403 likes. Upping the game of hilarious memes, one user posted a photo of Hyderabad lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi and said it was the former Pakistani cricketer Saeed Anwar. Another user tweeted the viral photo of a disappointed Pakistan cricket fan and captioned it saying it was former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs. Not only this, one user uploaded the picture of Johny Lever and captioned it saying Naeem ul Haq.
Check out the tweets here:
Imran Khan was the captain of Pakistan Cricket Team and has led his team to the country’s Cricket World Cup win in 1992.