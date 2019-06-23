Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistance Naeem ul Haque posted a picture on Twitter on Saturday of Sachin Tendulkar thinking it to be an image of ‘the Pak PM. His post went viral after netizens noticed the goof up and started trolling him in the most hilarious manner. He captioned the picture, “PM Imran Khan 1969. (sic)”

PM Imran Khan 1969 pic.twitter.com/uiivAOfszs — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 21, 2019

In no time, the post received 1,746 retweets and 12,403 likes. Upping the game of hilarious memes, one user posted a photo of Hyderabad lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi and said it was the former Pakistani cricketer Saeed Anwar. Another user tweeted the viral photo of a disappointed Pakistan cricket fan and captioned it saying it was former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs. Not only this, one user uploaded the picture of Johny Lever and captioned it saying Naeem ul Haq.

Check out the tweets here:

PM Narendra Damodardas Modi 1968 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/HNo0ZQjiaG — Kaajal Rawat (@boski_kajal) June 22, 2019

Naeem ul Haq 1992 pic.twitter.com/7yDBZsawqk — Aniha Anam Chaudhary (@anihachaudhry) June 22, 2019

Saeed anwar pic.twitter.com/KUDY3wYKvw — Fauxy R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) June 22, 2019

Shoaib akhtar 😭 pic.twitter.com/rm4yXULw0w — Fauxy R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) June 22, 2019

Inzamam Ul Haq pic.twitter.com/hsBDoa3N31 — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) June 22, 2019

Herschelle Gibbs commiserates Daan Van Bunge after hitting him for 36 in an over at the 2007 World Cup pic.twitter.com/j26Oz2t3lU — Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) June 22, 2019

Roger Federer and Vin Diesel (2019) pic.twitter.com/creWtLiQdT — An Open Letter (@AnOpenLetter001) June 22, 2019

PM Imran Khan with Viv Richards 1970 pic.twitter.com/adSiy5S0I8 — ନିଧି ଅଜା **ନଈକୂଳିଆ** (@nidhi_budha) June 22, 2019

Imran Khan was the captain of Pakistan Cricket Team and has led his team to the country’s Cricket World Cup win in 1992.