After Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal criticised Mahira Khan in an interview and said that she should act like her age on-screen, the Raees star finally took to social media to react on the issue. Mahira posted a copy of the hand-written note on Instagram in which she talked about rising above hate and learning to be tolerant with the haters.
Firdous appeared on a TV show and called Mahira a ‘mediocre actor’, adding that she should only perform ‘mother roles’ considering her age. His misogynist statements drew a lot of flack from the Pakistani film industry. Several prominent names from the industry took to social media to lash out at the senior actor for his words against Mahira.
However, Mahira chose to not give direct attention to the entire matter. In her note on Instagram, she wrote that she’s thankful for the love she has received from people around the world and she will continue to entertain her fans with the best of her capabilities. She also asked people to stop seeing a successful woman as a ‘scary thought’. “In a world full of hate, let’s choose to love. Let’s be tolerant of other people’s opinions and let our fight be against the mindset -that a successful woman is a scary thought,” a part of Mahira’s note read. Check this out:
While the industry criticised Jamal on Twitter, the actor’s son Hamza Firdous defended his father with a series of tweets. In one of his tweets, he mentioned that one should not be made to feel guilty about the way he thinks. He wrote, “#FirdousJamal has given 45 years of sweat and blood to this industry. And that too without social media and only pure hardwork. Where as today, many require branding and marketing, surgeries to stay top notch. This person doesn’t need to hold grudges! His work has proven him.” (sic)
Meanwhile, Mahira continues to gear up for the release of her upcoming film Superstar.