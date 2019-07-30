After Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal criticised Mahira Khan in an interview and said that she should act like her age on-screen, the Raees star finally took to social media to react on the issue. Mahira posted a copy of the hand-written note on Instagram in which she talked about rising above hate and learning to be tolerant with the haters.

Firdous appeared on a TV show and called Mahira a ‘mediocre actor’, adding that she should only perform ‘mother roles’ considering her age. His misogynist statements drew a lot of flack from the Pakistani film industry. Several prominent names from the industry took to social media to lash out at the senior actor for his words against Mahira.

Taking a dig at the biggest name of your country makes you as small as it gets. Disrespectful remarks in the garb of opinions need to STOP. Hope the two mins of fame were worth it. Mahira works extremely hard to be where she is. It’s not easy

So Proud of you my M❤️ @TheMahiraKhan — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) July 27, 2019

And it is her dedication and passion towards her work that has led her to this position. She is a heroine and a star in every sense of these words. As far as age is concerned, an actor and their talent is not bound by it. — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) July 27, 2019

Live shows can be tricky but as a host of one i have always strived to peoject positive image and energy of our people , country and traditions . What happened with veteran actor #firdousjamal commenting on @TheMahiraKhan on the show was totally uncalled for and unnecessary . — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) July 27, 2019

However, Mahira chose to not give direct attention to the entire matter. In her note on Instagram, she wrote that she’s thankful for the love she has received from people around the world and she will continue to entertain her fans with the best of her capabilities. She also asked people to stop seeing a successful woman as a ‘scary thought’. “In a world full of hate, let’s choose to love. Let’s be tolerant of other people’s opinions and let our fight be against the mindset -that a successful woman is a scary thought,” a part of Mahira’s note read. Check this out:

While the industry criticised Jamal on Twitter, the actor’s son Hamza Firdous defended his father with a series of tweets. In one of his tweets, he mentioned that one should not be made to feel guilty about the way he thinks. He wrote, “#FirdousJamal has given 45 years of sweat and blood to this industry. And that too without social media and only pure hardwork. Where as today, many require branding and marketing, surgeries to stay top notch. This person doesn’t need to hold grudges! His work has proven him.” (sic)

#FirdousJamal has given 45 years of sweat and blood to this industry. And that too without social media and only pure hardwork. Where as today, many require branding and marketing, surgeries to stay top notch. This person doesn’t need to hold grudges! His work has proven him. — Hamza Firdous (@hamza_firdous) July 28, 2019

And also we should not shove everything under the rug of chauvinism and misogyny. If he were a chauvinist by any standard, he wouldn’t have praised #Saniasaeed, #SabaQamar and #mehwishhayat in the same show. — Hamza Firdous (@hamza_firdous) July 28, 2019

I said in the same show that “@theMahirakhan has represented us internationaly, is a big name and I’m thankful that keh woh Humari industry mein hain”. I and my dad have different opinions so what?Should we use the difference of opinion to address personal grudges? #FirdousJamal — Hamza Firdous (@hamza_firdous) July 28, 2019

Like I said, I’m her fan and I’m certain that her stardom together with the efforts of every1 involved will make #superstar a #superhit and at the minimum the film will score 200cr at the box-office. All my best wishes!#postivevibes #FirdousJamal @TheMahiraKhan — Hamza Firdous (@hamza_firdous) July 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Mahira continues to gear up for the release of her upcoming film Superstar.