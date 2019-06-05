Pakistani actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Veena Malik has now touched the new low after she mocked the missing airmen and made an insensitive remark about the missing AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Not only this, but she also took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘cloud radar’ comment on the incident. She took to micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, “#IAF An-32 hasn’t crashed. Weather is too CLOUDY and Radars can’t detect it, – Military Scientist, PM Shree #NarendraModi @IAF_MCC @narendramodi.” (sic)

Oh Veena Malik, aren’t you the same D grade actress who was thrown out of India despite you went nude on Cameras? I mean it didn’t work !

so did @pid_gov hired you to beg few Timatar from India? — Mëëřå 🇮🇳 (@imeerage) June 5, 2019

Thrown out of bollywood someone left to full time tweeting out her frustration. — The_Sanjna (@sanjna_singh__) June 3, 2019

The perfect example of “jis thaali mein khana usi mein chhed karna ” , waise tum logon ki aukaat hi yahi hai. — Veg Omelette (@Veg_Omelette) June 4, 2019

@iVeenaKhan He was referring to cheap chineese made Pakistani radars 😁 and not the Indian radars. — Manish Pundir (@manishpundir_28) June 5, 2019

How many Radars you have tested till yesterday night,do you remember? — bhalomanushh@bhalomanushh (@bhalomanushh) June 5, 2019

She actually shared a house with hindus and specially a HINDU BOY on NATIONAL TELEVISION 😂😂😂🤣 lekin sharam haya to pakistanion ne chinio ko bech khayi😂🤣 — Pranay Purohit (@pranaypurohit10) June 4, 2019

Cheep publicity lena achchi tara aata he in pakistaniyo ko jhoot bolna hi aata he inko

Ab inlogo ko kaam nahi mil raha to ye kaam hi bacha he — chokidar every indian (@ishudrk) June 4, 2019

Some of the Twitterati also called her tweet insensitive, disgusting and disgraceful. One Twitter user wrote, “Shameless creature you forgot hospitality extended to you when you were in #BiggBoss and now spreading venom. Doob meregi ek din.” The other tweeted, “Have some shame , there are 6+ civilians on it too. And even I can go on with Imrand Khan saying like that of (Germany Japan border) or (5Billon trees) or (Kamikaze remark) etc…etc… ETC..!!!! #PKMKB Forever.”

Every one knows of your clowdy endeavours at Juhu, Mumbai Hotel along with Ashmit Patel…. — मेघल सावे (@meghal_6600) June 5, 2019

forget about the missing An-32. First tell me where’s the missing Israeli 2nd pilot?😂😂😂 — Amogh (@AmoghTendulkar) June 4, 2019

She is the same actress whom India gave shelter Yeh porkies kisi k sage nai hota … Khoon mey hi Haramipana aaya nai inke — હર્મેશ જાદવ (@Harmesh71469862) June 5, 2019

Shameless creature you forgot hospitality extended to you when you were in #BiggBoss and now spreading venom. Doob meregi ek din — Mazher (@mazher50) June 4, 2019

The sky was clear, yet the #IAF vintage shot down a #PAF #F16 and to add to its woes the #Zahil #Gawaar #paki #mob killed their own pilot thinking him to be Indian. & to add insult to injury the #POW #Abhinandan had to be released the very next day! — UK (@udkan1) June 5, 2019

A massive search operation is underway to locate the missing Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 aircraft with 13 people, including eight crew members and five passengers, on board. The search operation is being carried out by C-130J and ground patrols of the Army, news agency ANI reported. Notably, the transport aircraft went missing in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. The plane had taken off from Assam’s Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm when it lost contact with ground staff.