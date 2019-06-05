Pakistani actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Veena Malik has now touched the new low after she mocked the missing airmen and made an insensitive remark about the missing AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Not only this, but she also took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘cloud radar’ comment on the incident. She took to micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, “#IAF An-32 hasn’t crashed. Weather is too CLOUDY and Radars can’t detect it, – Military Scientist, PM Shree #NarendraModi @IAF_MCC @narendramodi.” (sic)
As soon as, the tweet went viral on the internet, netizens did not leave a chance to troll her over the insensitive remark. One user wrote, “Oh Veena Malik, aren’t you the same D grade actress who was thrown out of India despite you went nude on Cameras? I mean it didn’t work ! so did @pid_gov hired you to beg few Timatar from India?” while the other tweeted, “Thrown out of bollywood someone left to full time tweeting out her frustration.”
Some of the Twitterati also called her tweet insensitive, disgusting and disgraceful. One Twitter user wrote, “Shameless creature you forgot hospitality extended to you when you were in #BiggBoss and now spreading venom. Doob meregi ek din.” The other tweeted, “Have some shame , there are 6+ civilians on it too. And even I can go on with Imrand Khan saying like that of (Germany Japan border) or (5Billon trees) or (Kamikaze remark) etc…etc… ETC..!!!! #PKMKB Forever.”
A massive search operation is underway to locate the missing Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 aircraft with 13 people, including eight crew members and five passengers, on board. The search operation is being carried out by C-130J and ground patrols of the Army, news agency ANI reported. Notably, the transport aircraft went missing in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. The plane had taken off from Assam’s Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm when it lost contact with ground staff.