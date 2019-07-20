Pakistani actress Mahira Khan won hearts of many with her Bollywood debut Raees where she was seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, a video of the actor dancing to a famous Pakistani track took the internet by storm.

Mahira’s Superstar co-star Ashraf Bilal took to his Instagram handle to share a behind the scenes video from their rehearsals and captioned it, “Noori tu bach kay dil laga!!! Some #superstar BTS fun:).” In the video, Mahira can be seen flaunting her ‘thumkas’ while Ashraf accompanies her. Dressed in a parrot green salwar suit, Mahira looked stunning as always.

Mahira has often been trolled on social media but the actor knows how to slam the ‘haters.’ In 2018, a picture of her smoking with Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by storm. The actor got schooled by netizens for smoking and was also shamed for wearing a backless dress. There were some who even warned her against setting a wrong example for her son.

Post the incident, Mahira talked about the photos in an interview and said that she has a personal life and that she has all the right to live however she wants to.

Mahira, who is pretty famous in Pakistan, was seen playing the role of Aasiya in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees.