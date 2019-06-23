It’s been over a week since India beat Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. However, the memes and videos about the match haven’t stopped surfacing on social media. One of the most viral videos from the match had a Pakistani fan criticising their own team for letting their fans down and not preparing well in advance for the match. The man behind the viral video, Momin Saqib, who was seen shedding tears and cursing the Pakistani team, has now revealed that he got appreciations from both the sides of the boundary for his viral video.

He has shared a new clip of his interview with BBC in which he is seen expressing his sentiments about the result of the match. The comedian adds that he’s happy he could lighten the mood of the ardent fans in both India and Pakistan. However, even though his video went extremely viral, there’s one thing that he still wishes for.

In his latest video, he mentions that he wanted Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to watch his video. Momin also mimicks SRK and explains how the superstar would have reacted had he watched his viral video. He also expresses his gratitude towards all who appreciated him for the video. Check out the video here:

After India beat Pakistan in the match, Twitter got abuzz with memes and posts by Pakistani cricket fans in which they mocked the members of their own team. While some blamed the result on ‘the partition’, some actually gave health advises to the players of their team.

Meanwhile, in the match played yesterday, India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs. Afghanistan gave a tough fight to India and ended up at 213 while chasing the target of 225.