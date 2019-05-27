A hilarious video of a Pakistan man is doing rounds on the internet. The man riding with a cow on his motorbike has gone viral. According to the DailyMail, the video was shot in Pakistan, which features two motorbikes riding alongside on a road. The bike which has two riders is filming the other one with the cow on it. The way cow is sitting calmly on the bike makes the video more interesting.
One of the passersby can be heard saying, “Kamaal. Yeh Pakistani jugaad hai.” The video has gone viral on Twitter and Facebook and the netizens gave many reactions to this clip. One of them said, “This is illegal on so many counts! At the very least, driving laws and animal protections law!”. Another one said, “Here’s proof that almost anything is possible in Pakistan”.
Watch the video here:
Check out the reactions from netizens here: