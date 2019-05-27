A hilarious video of a Pakistan man is doing rounds on the internet. The man riding with a cow on his motorbike has gone viral. According to the DailyMail, the video was shot in Pakistan, which features two motorbikes riding alongside on a road. The bike which has two riders is filming the other one with the cow on it. The way cow is sitting calmly on the bike makes the video more interesting.

Pune Dog Sings Bhajans With Devotees at a Temple, Watch Cutest Viral Video Read more

One of the passersby can be heard saying, “Kamaal. Yeh Pakistani jugaad hai.” The video has gone viral on Twitter and Facebook and the netizens gave many reactions to this clip. One of them said, “This is illegal on so many counts! At the very least, driving laws and animal protections law!”. Another one said, “Here’s proof that almost anything is possible in Pakistan”.

Watch the video here:

Check out the reactions from netizens here:

The calf seems quite calm! This is most likely not his first ride. — Rezvani 🇮🇷 (@JrRezvani) May 20, 2019

This is illegal on so many counts ! At the very least, driving laws and animal protections law ! — Mir Hassan Raza (@mirhasanraza) May 19, 2019

Momma Needed Milk ! https://t.co/LulM13aRvx — Big Vic (@VictorLucatorto) May 26, 2019